IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

IAG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. 7,389,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,426,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 6.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 98,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in IAMGOLD by 13.2% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in IAMGOLD by 18.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

