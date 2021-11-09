IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Laurentian

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price objective upped by Laurentian from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IBG. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.64.

IBI Group stock opened at C$13.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.90 million and a PE ratio of 27.86. IBI Group has a 52 week low of C$6.52 and a 52 week high of C$13.19.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

