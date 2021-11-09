ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ICF International in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. William Blair also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

ICF International stock opened at $104.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $106.76.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth $8,903,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter worth $8,807,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

