ICHI Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,178.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. ICHI has a total market cap of $20.01 million and approximately $22,178.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $5.32 or 0.00007879 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ICHI has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00076689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00079221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00099759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,642.65 or 1.00224585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.59 or 0.07078847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00020469 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,763,347 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.