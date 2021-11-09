Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.02 million.

Shares of Ichor stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 184,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,803. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ichor has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.83.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ichor stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

