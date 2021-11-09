ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.35 Million

Equities analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to post $320.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $318.50 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $320.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.87. 65,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,577. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $183.17 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.51.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 31.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,198,000 after buying an additional 326,407 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $37,515,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 86,921 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 86,018 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.