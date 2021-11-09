Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

