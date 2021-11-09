II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. II-VI updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.950 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.75 to $0.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.21. 2,934,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,391. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares in the company, valued at $22,068,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $638,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

