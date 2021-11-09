Ikarian Capital LLC Cuts Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Ikarian Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 48.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,394,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,300,000 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Verastem were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Verastem by 15.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verastem by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 354,952 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Verastem by 8,309.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verastem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Verastem stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.76. 18,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. Verastem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

