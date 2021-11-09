Ikarian Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Ikarian Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,586,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,629 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Savara were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Savara during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Savara by 61.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Savara during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Savara during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Savara during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 66,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,533.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 933,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,357.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 156,106 shares of company stock worth $194,160 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Savara stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,638. The company has a current ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Savara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

