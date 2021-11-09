Ikarian Capital LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Ikarian Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HARP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,701 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,102,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 166.7% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 375.9% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 618,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 488,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HARP. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

HARP traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. 712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HARP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP).

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.