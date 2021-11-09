Ikarian Capital LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST)

Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 89,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 7.08% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 367,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Tempest Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,912. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($6.75). On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPST. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.