Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 140,863 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,863 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of COMPASS Pathways worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 169,925 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter worth $6,024,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after acquiring an additional 148,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter worth $5,608,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Shares of CMPS traded down $10.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.03. 108,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,683. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 3.86. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMPS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.