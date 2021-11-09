Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $406,830.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total value of $406,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $6.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.37. 33,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,579. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $425.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.57. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.65 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $341,758,000 after buying an additional 182,910 shares in the last quarter. Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,694,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after buying an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Illumina by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

