Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 847,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Immunovant worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Immunovant by 122.4% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 629,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after buying an additional 259,626 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the first quarter worth $16,040,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Immunovant by 197.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 594,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Immunovant by 880.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after buying an additional 675,882 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunovant alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas J. Hughes acquired 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George V. Migausky purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,247 shares of company stock worth $243,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

IMVT stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

IMVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.