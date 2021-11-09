Indorse Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $41.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $41.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0731 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00051142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.13 or 0.00228774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00092813 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

IND is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

