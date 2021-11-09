ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €10.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($18.12) target price on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.18 ($15.51).

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

