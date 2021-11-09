ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ING. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.51.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 539.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 196.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

