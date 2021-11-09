Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.06.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $57.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,111,000 after purchasing an additional 532,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,975,000 after purchasing an additional 225,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,391 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,423,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,007,000 after acquiring an additional 136,890 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

