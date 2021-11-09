Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.650-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.80.

NYSE:INGR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.76. 402,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,431. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $70.69 and a twelve month high of $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.58.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 107.88%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

