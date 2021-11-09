INO COIN Price Up 7.7% This Week (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. One INO COIN coin can now be purchased for about $3.31 or 0.00005259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, INO COIN has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $595.44 million and approximately $2,466.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00050691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00222117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00093313 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

