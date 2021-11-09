InsaneCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 163.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $491,386.18 and approximately $15.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.91 or 0.00349341 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00013426 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004284 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,883,171 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

