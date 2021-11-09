Insider Buying: Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Buys 55,000 Shares of Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) insider Ken Randall bought 55,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £248,600 ($324,797.49).

Conduit stock opened at GBX 454.50 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £751.92 million and a P/E ratio of -55.43. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 431 ($5.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 482.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRE shares. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

