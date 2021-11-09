Insider Buying: Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG) Director Purchases 85,000 Shares of Stock

Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG) Director Richard Joseph Mark bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$10,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 936,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,054.13.

Harvest Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.12. The company had a trading volume of 62,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,750. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15. Harvest Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

About Harvest Gold

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for copper-gold porphyry projects. The company's flagship project is the Emerson property that covers an area of approximately 56 square kilometers located in the interior plateau of British Columbia.

