Insider Selling: A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Sells 9,243 Shares of Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,748. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,739,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 246.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 565,289 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

