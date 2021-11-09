Insider Selling: Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Sells 9,533 Shares of Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $220,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $711.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 870.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

