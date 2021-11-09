Insider Selling: Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CBOE traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.22. The company had a trading volume of 626,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,168. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.82. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,155,000 after purchasing an additional 320,508 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 556,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after purchasing an additional 279,272 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,905,000 after purchasing an additional 261,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $25,324,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Argus raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.46.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

