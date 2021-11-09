Insider Selling: Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) SVP Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cerus stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.16. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 311,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 12.1% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 18.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cerus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 298,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

