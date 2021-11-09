Insider Selling: Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) SVP Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Cerus stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.16. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Cerus
Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.
