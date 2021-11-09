Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells 1,565 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DPZ stock opened at $496.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $489.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.00. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

