Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 16,369 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,221,454.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,273,928.88.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,352,671.59.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,311,439.53.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,334,655.78.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,943 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,215.21.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $1,325,225.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,314 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,776.48.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,337,441.73.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,699.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,329,712.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 139.8% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 161,716 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $24,570,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

