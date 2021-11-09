Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total value of $3,496,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.
- On Monday, November 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00.
- On Friday, October 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.49, for a total value of $1,722,450.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $1,721,250.00.
- On Friday, October 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,665,000.00.
- On Monday, October 25th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total value of $4,910,400.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $1,669,500.00.
- On Friday, October 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total value of $1,706,250.00.
- On Monday, October 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $1,611,300.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $1,574,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.85. 10,939,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,492,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.93. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.52 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
