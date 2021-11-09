Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total value of $3,496,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.49, for a total value of $1,722,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $1,721,250.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,665,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total value of $4,910,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $1,669,500.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total value of $1,706,250.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $1,611,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $1,574,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.85. 10,939,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,492,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.93. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.52 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.