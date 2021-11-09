Insider Selling: Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $352.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $162.86 and a one year high of $359.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

