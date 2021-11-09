Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.69. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $303.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.