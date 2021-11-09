Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75.
Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.69. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $303.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.07.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
