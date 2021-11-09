Insider Selling: Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO Sells 114 Shares of Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO David A. Dunbar sold 114 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
SXI stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $118.69. 55,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,521. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Standex International by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Standex International by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Standex International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
About Standex International
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
Recommended Story: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.