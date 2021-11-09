Insider Selling: Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO Sells 114 Shares of Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO David A. Dunbar sold 114 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SXI stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $118.69. 55,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,521. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s payout ratio is 29.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Standex International by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Standex International by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Standex International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

