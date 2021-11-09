Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Major Shareholder Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $544,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gs Investment Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ThredUp alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,082 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $516,453.74.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 24,981 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $524,351.19.

On Monday, November 1st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $651,900.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $61,299.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $25,668,000.00.

ThredUp stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. 2,571,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,713. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 1,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,675 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,501,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the second quarter worth $145,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $3,500,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in ThredUp by 129.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 998,701 shares in the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.