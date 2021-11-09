Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Insider Sells 6,270 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) insider Thomas Layton sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $314,315.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Layton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Upwork by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Upwork by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Upwork by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Upwork by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 125,227 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

