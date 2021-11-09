Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 3,000 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $315,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $22,510.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $105.37. The company had a trading volume of 121,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,086. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

