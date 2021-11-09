inSure DeFi Market Capitalization Hits $123.72 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $123.72 million and approximately $367,530.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00050930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.26 or 0.00222886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00093378 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

inSure DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars.

