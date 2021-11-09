Insured Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,709.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $8,709.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0756 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00075793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00078685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00099958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,913.79 or 0.99743173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,716.66 or 0.07030761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00020407 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

