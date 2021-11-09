Intapp (INTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. On average, analysts expect Intapp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intapp alerts:

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. Intapp has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.