Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stake Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,842 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.55% of Integer worth $17,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Integer by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,624,000 after buying an additional 92,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 91,795 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 42,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.60. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at $927,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,795 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus upped their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

