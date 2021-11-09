Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.160-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.820-$0.860 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.14. 123,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,935. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.67.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,725 shares of company stock worth $14,525,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

