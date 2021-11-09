Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Inter Parfums updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $96.09.

A number of analysts have commented on IPAR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

