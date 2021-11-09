InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after buying an additional 652,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 53,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 236,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after buying an additional 38,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IHG opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $58.09 and a 52 week high of $75.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

