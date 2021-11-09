Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IIP.UN. National Bankshares increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.25 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.56.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of IIP.UN traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 148,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,169. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.96 and a 12 month high of C$18.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96.

In other news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 101,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.56, for a total transaction of C$1,789,486.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,599,557.24.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.