Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.20 million.Intevac also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC remained flat at $$5.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 13,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,315. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $126.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.92. Intevac has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $8.46.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IVAC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intevac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intevac stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Intevac worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

