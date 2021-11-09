Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 628,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,731. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 225,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $27,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

