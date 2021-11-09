IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:IIN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.74. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.
Several brokerages have commented on IIN. Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of IntriCon in a report on Monday, November 1st.
IntriCon Company Profile
Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.
