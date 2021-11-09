IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.74. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.

Several brokerages have commented on IIN. Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of IntriCon in a report on Monday, November 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IntriCon stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of IntriCon worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

