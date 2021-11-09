Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IVC. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:IVC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 874,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.02. Invacare has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invacare by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 59,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invacare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Invacare by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invacare by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

