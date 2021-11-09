Invesco Ltd. Has $243.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,481,614 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 217,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.19% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $243,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $47.82 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average is $69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.